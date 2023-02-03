Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

