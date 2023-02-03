Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ MANH opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.81.
Several brokerages have commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
