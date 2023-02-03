Manifold Finance Price Tops $27.42 on Exchanges (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for $27.42 or 0.00117367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00424510 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,775.24 or 0.28954903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00465954 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.