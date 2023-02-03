ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.61-$1.71 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.68. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

