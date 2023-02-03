Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.47

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.47 and traded as high as C$26.05. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.00, with a volume of 160,711 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.25.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 1,950.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Vincent Henry sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$619,443.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,062 shares in the company, valued at C$461,243.21. In related news, Senior Officer Ian Vincent Henry sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$619,443.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,243.21. Also, Senior Officer Randall Huffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.10, for a total transaction of C$502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,841,637.20.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

