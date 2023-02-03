Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average is $108.46. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

