MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $703.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

