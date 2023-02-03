Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 7.4%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 2,075,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,222,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

MQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.53 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 69.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

