Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $184.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $160.84. 23,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,574. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.02. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44.

Insider Activity

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

