Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $175.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.27 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

