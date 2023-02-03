Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 181.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after buying an additional 1,550,025 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after buying an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,635,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,807 shares of company stock worth $129,411,475 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $376.92. 584,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.68. The firm has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

