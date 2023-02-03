Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.51. 1,451,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,283. Match Group has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $118.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.