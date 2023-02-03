Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $118.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74.

Get Match Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Match Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Match Group

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.