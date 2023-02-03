Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $118.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Match Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
