Materion Co. (MTRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Materion has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 107,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Materion has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $428.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

