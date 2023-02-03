Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (MIG3) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Price Performance
LON:MIG3 opened at GBX 53 ($0.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £55.42 million and a P/E ratio of 5,300.00. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.74). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.40.
About Maven Income and Growth VCT 3
Recommended Stories
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.