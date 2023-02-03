Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (MIG3) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Price Performance

LON:MIG3 opened at GBX 53 ($0.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £55.42 million and a P/E ratio of 5,300.00. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.74). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.40.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

