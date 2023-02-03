McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

