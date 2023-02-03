McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $426.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $426.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

McKesson stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.41. The stock had a trading volume of 207,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.67. McKesson has a 12-month low of $260.73 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 237.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in McKesson by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

