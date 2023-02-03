McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 237.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. McKesson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $25.75-$26.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $25.75-26.15 EPS.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.71. 137,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,571. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson has a 12-month low of $260.73 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.67.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.