Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Trading Up 10.8%

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Rating) rose 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 1,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.
Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology in Sweden and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It also develops Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as basal cell carcinoma.
