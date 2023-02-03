Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 52,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 110,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,197. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.