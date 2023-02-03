Memex (CVE:OEE) Shares Up 100%

Memex Inc. (CVE:OEE – Get Rating) shares shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 21,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 75,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Memex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

Memex Company Profile

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. The company primarily offers MERLIN Tempus, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing productivity metrics, including overall equipment effectiveness in real time.

