MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MercadoLibre by 19.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,184.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $959.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $916.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 228.41 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

