MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of MercadoLibre worth $230,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,185.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 228.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $959.63 and its 200-day moving average is $916.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.