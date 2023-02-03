Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,442.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Articles

