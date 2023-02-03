Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.20 billion-$58.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.07 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY23 guidance to 6.80 to $6.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

MRK stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,206,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,143,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,963 shares of company stock valued at $34,860,477. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

