Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.80 to $6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.2 billion to $58.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.31 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$6.95 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.94. 11,207,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,142,896. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.41.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,963 shares of company stock valued at $34,860,477. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

