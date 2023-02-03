Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKGAY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Merck KGaA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Merck KGaA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.00.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.