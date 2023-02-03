Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.32 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.08 EPS.
Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,451. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.47.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
