Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 41.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 23.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $500.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

