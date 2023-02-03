MetaMUI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.14 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $78.14 million and $116,855.12 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00423576 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.33 or 0.28891841 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00468865 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

