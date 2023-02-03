Meter Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $610,923.76 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $48.21 million and approximately $610,923.76 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00012226 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,807,873 coins and its circulating supply is 16,879,386 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,801,874 with 16,877,292 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.84144804 USD and is up 11.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,576,045.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

