Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

