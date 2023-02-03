Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.57. 1,606,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

