Metis Global Partners LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.67. The company had a trading volume of 24,827,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,510,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

