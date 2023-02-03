Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,162.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,791. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

