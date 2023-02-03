Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,609,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,260,469. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.