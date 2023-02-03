Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 4,648 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 5,973,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,877,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

