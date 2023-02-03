Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 306 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after buying an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,709,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,441 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.91. 2,265,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

