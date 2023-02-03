Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 28.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 24,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNQ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.45. 597,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

