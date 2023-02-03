MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MCR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 14,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,801. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.05.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
