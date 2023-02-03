MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MCR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 14,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,801. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

