MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE CMU traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,033. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

