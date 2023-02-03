MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.
NYSE CMU traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,033. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
