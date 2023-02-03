MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 67,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,189. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

