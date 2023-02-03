MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE CXH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $9.31.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
