M&G (LON:MNG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 218 ($2.69) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 260 ($3.21).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 181 ($2.24) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 195 ($2.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 217.33 ($2.68).

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 208.90 ($2.58) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.07. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6,980.00.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.