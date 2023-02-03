Michael Anthony Degiglio Buys 8,032 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF – Get Rating) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio purchased 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$11,839.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,267,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,186,384.91.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

About Village Farms International

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.