Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

MCHP stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

