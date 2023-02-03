Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $72.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $83.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology



Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

