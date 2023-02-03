Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.57

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.57 and last traded at $81.23, with a volume of 3395146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after buying an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.