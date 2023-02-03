MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $21.04 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.41) earnings per share.
MicroStrategy Stock Performance
MSTR traded down $4.47 on Friday, hitting $287.66. 461,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.00. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $522.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
