Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $190.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.54.

NYSE:MAA opened at $174.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day moving average of $162.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,836,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

