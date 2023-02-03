Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $174.11 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,793,000 after buying an additional 37,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,885 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 788,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

